HCMC guides declaration to identify Covid-19 patients, grant certificates

Accordingly, the infectious case of Covid-19 can sign in https://khaibaof0.tphcm.gov.vn via computer or smartphone to declare and be identified as Covid-19 patients in case they tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.After completing enough self-isolation period, the patients will carry out antigen rapid tests at home. If the result shows negative, the patient will capture and upload to the digital platform for Covid-19 management to receive the certificate of self-isolation at home completion via their E-mail.
According to Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, under the support of the Municipal Department of Information and Communications, the City Department of Health has promptly implemented the digital conversion process for both identification of Covid-19 infectious people and granting isolation completion certificates.
The center for digital conversion on Covid-19 management is an application of Covid-19 patient declaration on the website of https://khaibaof0.tphcm.gov.vn for people and digital platform for Covid-19 management for medical stations and facilities.
The Municipal Department of Health is going to implement training sessions and the declaration to identify Covid-19 patients and grant certificate of finishing the self-isolation at home for all of the hospitals, clinics, 22 medical centers of city districts and Thu Duc City and 310 medical stations of wards and communes.
The Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City has recently developed complicatedly with a high surge of new cases. On March 10, the city recorded 3,368 new Covid-19 infections through the PCR method and 6,219 suspected via rapid antigen test. Therefore, the city had 9,500 cases under self-isolation at home in only March 10, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients to 557,999 ones.
Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said that the new way of identifying Covid-19 patients and granting isolation completion certificates online will create favorable for residents and medical staff and avoid the crowd and congestion at medical centers.