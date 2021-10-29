HCMC grateful to soldiers supporting city’s battle against Covid-19

Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen says at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary Nen made the statement at a conference about the results of cooperation in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic between the southern largest city and military force yesterday at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense.

He told the leaders of the Ministry of National Defense about the outcomes of the implementation of preventative measures against the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City.

Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang believed that Ho Chi Minh City will soon regain its economic growth momentum affirming that the army is always ready to support the southern metropolis and localities when it needs.

Mr. Nen thanked the military’s support during the complicated development of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said that soldiers were assigned to do their tasks in districts and city residents highly appreciated their assistance.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has successfully battled the worsening Covid-19 outbreak to overcome the most severe phase of the Covid-19 epidemic; however, there is a possibility of disease relapse. Therefore, HCMC authorities expected the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of Defense to continue to support the city in the new normal situation.

On behalf of the Ministry of National Defense, General Phan Van Giang highly appreciated Ho Chi Minh City for thoroughly implementing the guidance of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control.





Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang (Photo: SGGP) The city’s entire machinery of state was mobilized in coordination with departments, ministries and sectors to implement drastically preventative measures against the pandemic. Subsequently, the city can put the Covid-19 epidemic under control.



At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nen (L) and Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang (Photo: SGGP)

Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen says at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan