HCMC grants 250 tablets for orphaned children due to Covid-19

Illustrative photo:SGGP



Accordingly, the tablets had been granted to orphaned children and teenagers aged six years to 16 years living in Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 12 and districts of Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan and Thu Duc City.

Representative of the HCMC Women's Union said that the Government, Municipal Party’s Committee and authorities at all levels along with agencies, units and organizations had paid special attentions to needy children and teenagers suffering from difficulties in the city during the passing time.Many units have accompanied with the HCMC Women's Union to promptly support needy women and take care of children with difficult circumstances.Of which, the “beloved hands” program also helped the children and teenagers with difficulties to have conditions to pursue their online studying as the schools have not performed in-person classes yet.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Huyen Huong