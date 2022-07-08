Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc has just signed a decision to sanction administrative violations of FBNC Communication and Information Technology Application Company (FBNC Company) in District 7 as the company has had unlicensed press activities. This is the first time that Ho Chi Minh City has sanctioned administrative violations in press activities without a license, since the Decree sanctioning on press activities takes effect.

According to the administration, from January 1, 2022, FBNC Company has provided information by type of press. That is the use of the symbol (or logo) which is the name of the television channel of the press agency, titles of the editorial board, and reporters; plus, it posted recruitment for reporters and editors; at the same time, the company has periodically published thematic columns, produced journalistic articles to publish and broadcast on its ‘Economic - Financial - News TV Channel’.

Through inspection, the municipal Department of Information and Communications promptly detected and made a record of administrative violations on press activities without a license.

Moreover, information and communication inspectors required the company to remove the infringing information, adjust the news production activities, and the method of providing information on the internet.

According to the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City, in the coming time, the department will coordinate with responsible agencies to work with some individuals, organizations and enterprises violating the regulations in communication, especially the general website for the strict management of their activities to comply with the country’s present law.

This is also to strengthen the management, rectification, and strict handling of press activities, according to the function of state management in the field of journalism in the city.

After working with the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City, FBNC Company has changed and adjusted its activities and information on its website according to the regulations.

Previously, in May 2022, the Chief Inspector of the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City also signed a decision to impose a fine of VND50 million on FBNC Company for providing a general website without a license to set up an electronic information website.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Anh Quan