HCMC formulates plan for housing development during 2021-2025

A worker dormitory



According to this plan, the total floor area of houses will increase at least 50 million square meters from now to 2025. The average floor area per person is about 23.5 square meters.

Presently, the existing central area is 25.6 square meters a person while the existing inner-city area is 22.5 square meters a person. In the future, the inner city area will develop to 23.9 square meters a person and the average floor area per person in five suburban districts is 24.2 square meters a resident.

The city will need about VND566,983 billion (US$24,912,324,083). Of the amount, VND239,748 billion will be for construction and development of commercial housing while VND 289,542 billion will be for building separate houses of households and individuals and roughly VND37,693 billion will be for social housing construction.

Specifically, in 2022, the city's housing area per capita is 21.2 square meters a person with a total of about VND72,578 billion. In which, VND28,425 billion will be for construction and development of commercial housing while VND 43,456 billion for construction of separate houses of households and individuals and approximately VND698 billion for construction of social houses.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong