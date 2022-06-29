HCMC forms taskforces for Ring Road No.3 construction project



A taskforce is going to be created especially for Ring Road No.3 project as requested by the Prime Minister. This taskforce will supervise critical matters like technical issues, construction materials, compensation policies. It will hold meetings when there is a need for cooperation between localities and ministries or among localities.

HCMC is planning to also form a project management committee, aiming at immediately addressing problems during the implementation of sub-projects in the city. Its steering committee is responsible for administering and instantly handling arisen trouble when the project is being carried out, especially those related to land clearance compensation.

Chairman Mai also asked for the cooperation among the HCMC departments of Transport, Natural Resources & Environment, Planning & Architecture to develop a detailed plan for the meeting to officially launch Ring Road No.3 construction project by July 1, 2022; and requested HCMC Natural Resources & Environment Department to prepare a detailed plan on compensation, resident relocation by June 30, 2022.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam