HCMC focuses on vaccination to expand green areas

Ms. Chau and civil servants participating in the battle of the Covid-19 epidemic in Phu Nhuan District (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting with Ms. To Thi Bich Chau , Huynh Van Lung, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ward 15, said that 310 cases of people infected with Covid-19 have been reported in the ward, 136 of them are recoveries while 169 are being treated and five have succumbed to the illness.

Regarding the treatment of infection cases at home, the mobile health station visits them daily. Health care workers will visit those with physical signs at home and monitor asymptomatic cases by phone. Health care workers give medicine to those whose test results are positive.

The district has completed the collection of samples for tests in red, orange, yellow, near-green, and green areas. Currently, there are 29 residential quarters in green areas, 18 residential quarters in near green areas, 17 in yellow areas, seven in orange zones, and seven in red zones.

Regarding social security work, the ward administration has distributed 400 security bags and food, more than 3,000 servings of rice and instant noodles and four tons of vegetables to neighborhoods and people in need.

At the same time, the district administration has encouraged philanthropists to give more than 250 gifts to the poor, near-poor, and people suffering severe financial hardship. Over 4,000 milk cartons were presented to dwellers in green zones.

In respect of vaccination, approximately 1,044 people over 65 years old received Covid-19 vaccine jabs accounting for 96.48 percent while 1,893 people aged 50 to 65 have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine accounting for 99.52 percent and 3,233 people from 18 years old to 50 years old achieving 99.14 percent.

Mr. Lung revealed from August 23, the epidemic situation in the ward has changed markedly with a decrease in the number of infection cases and patients with symptoms. The ward will make every effort to control the Covid-19 epidemic before September 15.



Ms. Chau gives gifts to residents suffering severe financial hardship (Photo: SGGP) A representative of the People's Committee of Ward 2, said that during the implementation of social distancing, the administration has tightened its coronavirus restrictions, requiring people to "stay where they are" amid persistent Covid-19 threats.

At the same time, the administration has striven to expand green areas in the district which currently has 21 green areas.

When visiting and working in wards 2 and 15 of Phu Nhuan District, Ms. Chau acknowledged the silent contribution of officers, soldiers, and anti-epidemic forces. She proposed administrations in wards accelerate vaccination to achieve herd immunity.

Simultaneously, local governments in wards tightened people’s travel in red, orange, green zones to gradually widen green areas. She asked authorities in wards to take heed of welfare social implementation.

On the same day, the city Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee together with benefactors has given 150 gifts worth VND45 million to households in Nha Be District’s Phuoc Kien Commune.

By Dinh Ly - Translated by Anh Quan