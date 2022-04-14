HCMC focuses on cooperation in infrastructure development

The scene of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, on the evening of April 13, received and worked with the Green Economics Institute and three large domestic and foreign investors.



At the meeting, Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of HCMC, outlined the city's development orientations, the areas that the city calls for cooperation, and the business investment process in HCMC.



Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai said that the Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC had been controlled. The high vaccination rate helps the city confidently open its doors and step into the phase of socio-economic recovery and development.



In the first quarter of 2022, HCMC's economy recovered with positive growth of 1.88 percent; budget revenue is estimated at more than VND121 trillion (US$5.3 billion), up 9.4 percent over the same period. On average, HCMC collects nearly VND2 trillion ($87.66 million) for the budget every working day.



Especially, workers in HCMC got the highest average income in the first quarter of 2022 nationwide, at VND8.9 million ($390.46) per person per month. However, the city also faces some difficulties and challenges.



Regarding foreign investment attraction, the Director of the Department of Planning and Investment emphasized that HCMC prioritizes attracting leading technology groups of the production chains that use high technology and have strengths in the field of research and development. Along with that, priority will be given to investors, who are financially strong, have new technologies, and are environmentally friendly.



HCMC also prioritizes attracting service industries with high added-value, high science and technology content, digital economy, application of artificial intelligence, information technology, and industries toward automation and using clean and renewable energy.



"Investment incentive policies are implemented by HCMC in accordance with the general provisions of the Law on Investment and Decision No.29/2021/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister," said Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai.



Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



After grasping the development strategy and areas that HCMC calls for cooperation, representatives of the Green Economics Institute and three large domestic and foreign investors expressed their desire to accompany HCMC in socio-economic recovery and development, not only investing in economic sectors but also in social security, improving people's quality of life. At the same time, they hope that the HCMC Government will continue to support and create favorable conditions for enterprises.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure that as soon as HCMC controlled the Covid-19 pandemic and was on socio-economic recovery and development large investors came to the city, especially when the city held an



The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee assigned the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of HCMC (ITPC) to act as the hub to provide information for enterprises to research, select, and deploy specific cooperation contents in the coming time. He said that when it comes to each specific project, the People's Committee of HCMC will assign relevant authorities to cooperate and support enterprises.



To create favorable conditions for investors, the Director of HCMC Department of Planning and Investment affirmed that the city would make efforts to reform administrative procedures and improve the business investment environment. Specifically, it will strengthen direct dialogue with enterprises and support them to promptly remove difficulties, promote the inter-agency one-stop-shop mechanism to handle business investment procedures, cutting 30-50 percent of processing time for business and investment registration papers, and increase online processing of procedures.

By Duong Loan – Translated by Bao Nghi