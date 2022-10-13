HCMC focuses its resources on developing sports with high skill levels

Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh speaks at the event.

The delegation studied training facilities for sports of archery, volleyball, beach volleyball, Dance Sport, Karate, Muay-Kickingbox, Pencak Silat, Petanque, Taekwondo, gymnastics, and traditional martial arts in the HCMC National Sports Training Center.



The city’s leaders acknowledged the efforts of the coaching staff and more than 700 athletes who are studying and training in the center under insufficient conditions, especially officers and employees who have contributed to the orientation and development of the city’s sports, and carried out management and training, organization of education and vocational training programs for athletes, application of science and technology in the sports field and treatments for sports injuries.

The delegation meets athletes in the center.

The HCMC National Sports Training Center has proposed construction projects of five well-equipped indoor sports halls, a dining area, and an accommodation site; renovation of outdoor sports courts; measures for solving tax and financial problems, and exploitation of the center’s premise to increase income.

The Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council takes a survey of the infrastructures of the HCMC National Sports Training Center.

The delegation also highlighted achievements of the sports programs launched by the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports on improving spiritual wellness and health, and quality of life of people, and the socialization policy for sports activities. The city’s leaders emphasized socialization in gaining high achievements in sports and building infrastructures.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh suggested departments focus on solving problems of three projects of the HCMC Planning Exhibition Center, Rach Chiec Sports Complex and HCMC’s Athlete Training Center.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh