HCMC, Finland eye further cooperation

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai (R) and Ambassador of Finland to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto

The city’s chairman said that the visit of Ambassador of Finland was an encouragement for the city in the context of post-Covid-19 socio-economic recovery.



He also expressed his sincere thanks for the cooperation and support taken by the Finnish Government, the Embassy of Finland to Vietnam and the Finnish business community in HCMC over the past time, especially in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Mr. Mai highly appreciated Finland’s strong points and experiences in the sector of education and hoped to cooperate with the nation in fields of education, science-technology development, and especially planning and innovation. He proposed Finland to help HCMC to re-evaluate its education to build a human resources strategy serving for the city’s fast and sustainable development.

For his part, Ambassador of Finland to Vietnam Keijo Norvanto said that the Eurepean country will join hands with HCMC in developing public projects and the private sector. He believed that the cooperation between HCMC and Finland will continue to contribute to developing cooperation relations between the two countries.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Kim Khanh