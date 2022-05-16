HCMC finding methods to effectively exploit Saigon River resources

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and experts, researchers are conducting an inspection on Saigon River. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen shared that he has skimmed through suggestions and proposals of specialists and citizens as to how to develop Saigon River to the fullest. He does appreciate many innovative, practical ideas, especially those by researchers who have spent much time collecting valuable materials regarding the river.

The City Party Chief then instructed related state agencies to systemize these useful documents for the city leaders to study. It is expected that the most suitable directions, policies will be devised soon to more effectively exploit possible resources of Saigon River, contributing to the sustainable growth of HCMC.

Before this, architecture experts and researchers had shared with the municipal authorities interesting historical, cultural stories related to Saigon River.

By Van Minh – Translated by Vien Hong