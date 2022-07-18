HCMC financially supports orphans, elderly, disadvantaged people monthly

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just sent an urgent document to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, departments and social insurance and people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City on the implementation of Resolution No. 02/2022 dated April 7, 2022, of the municipal People's Council.

Accordingly, the People's Committee urged agencies and local administrations to implement specific policies to take care of and support the elderly, orphans, and other disadvantaged people in the city.

Specifically, five groups of people are eligible for financial support. Group one includes elderly people aged full 60 years or older living alone in difficult circumstances, those whose only caregivers died, and people without a husband, wife, or children with an income equal to or lower than VND46 million which is equal to that of near-poor households.

Group 2 includes those of working age from full 16 to under 60 years old belonging to poor households who have not yet received social insurance benefits or monthly social allowances, people suffering from traffic accidents, labor accidents, or other accidents, and critically ill people.

Group 3 are children who have lost their father or mother and are abandoned by the other, living with their grandparents or foster parents, but now their grandparents or caregivers have all died.

Group 4 is an orphan of a father or mother, the rest have an income equal to poor households from VND 36 million a person annually or less.

Group 5 is a parent orphan, the rest have an income equal to the near-poor household.

As per the monthly support policy, a person in groups 1, 2 and 5 is eligible to get VND480,000 monthly while those in group 3 and children under four years old are eligible to receive VND1.2 million each monthly, and a child from four years old and older can take VND720,000. Finally, a person in group 4 is entitled to the support of VND720,000 a month.

In addition, people in groups 1, 3, 4 and 5 are given free health insurance cards meanwhile people in groups 3, 4, and 5 are supported with tuition fees.

The People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City also assigned the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to coordinate with relevant departments, agencies, and units to implement the policy.

This policy aims to give prompt support to elderly people, orphans, and those in difficult circumstances who have not yet enjoyed social policies according to Decree No. 20/2021 of the Government.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan