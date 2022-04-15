HCMC farmers, HUFO cooperate to implement int’l integration activities

At the signing ceremony

Under the program, the two sides will cooperate to give advice and instructions for the implementation of people’s foreign affairs duties and international integration activities, and organize peace, solidarity, and friendship activities with foreign countries.



The HCMC Farmers Association and HUFO will also coordinate to carry out foreign non-governmental aid mobilization, social security projects, enhancement of human resources, the management and use of foreign non-governmental aid sources.

By Minh Nghia – Translated by Kim Khanh