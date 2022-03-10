HCMC faces difficulties, obstacles in urban planning

A corner of HCMC



Under the document, the overall urban planning scheme for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050 is expected to submit to the Prime Minister for approval in the second quarter of this year after being completed and collecting opinions from the assessment board.

Although the Law on Planning has been promulgated, decrees and circulars guiding the implementation are still in the process of building and completing by the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Therefore, provinces and cities throughout the country, including HCMC are facing difficulties of completing procedures, compiling documents and getting information of costs and content requirements for the assessments and approvals of the planning.

In addition, the projects of national planning that are one of the important bases for HCMC’s planning have not been decided and approved yet.

The severe and prolonged fourth wave of Covid-19 has seriously affected all aspects of socio-economic life, including production and business of HCMC. Besides focusing on implementing prevention and control measures of the pandemic and supporting people hit by the disease, the city has to carefully consider socio economic goals to adjust its visions and development direction of the industries in accordance with the current conditions and growth scenarios.

HCMC has simultaneously established four projects, including the overall urban planning scheme for 2021-2030 and vision to 2050 , the city’s master plan to 2040 and vision for 2060 ; renovation of the city's drainage system by 2030 with the vision to 2050, water supply plan to 2040, with a vision to 2060.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh