HCMC eyes stronger cooperation with Leipzip of Germany

Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The HCMC official applauded the establishment of a representative office of Leipzig City in the southern economic hub, expressing the hope that the office will contribute to further promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two sides.

The municipal authorities will create favorable conditions for German businesses to invest and do business in the locality, he stated, adding that Leipzig has strengths in industry, information technology and education, and these are also the areas which HCMC wants to develop.

Duc thanked Leipzig’s authority for supporting HCMC in training and sharing the professional experience with local hospitals. He said HCMC is focusing on developing high-quality human resources and has also been implementing projects related to digital transformation and the development of smart cities, so the city wishes to receive more support from Germany in those fields.

For his part, Bonew affirmed the establishment of Leipzig’s representative office in HCMC, as well as the visit of the German business delegation, reflects the increasingly effective partnership between the two cities.

Leipzig's businesses wish to further promote investment and cooperation with HCMC in health, education, and culture, thus contributing to deepening the Vietnam - Germany strategic partnership, he said.

Earlier, Bonew and the German business delegation visited and worked with representatives of the Military Hospital 175, during which the two sides inked a cooperation agreement.

Accordingly, Military Hospital 175 and University Hospital Leipzig will strengthen their existing cooperation; and coordinate in training medical staff through hospital management courses, internship programs, and professional exchanges.

Vietnamplus