HCMC extends gratitude for revolutionary female soldiers’ sacrifices

This is also a meaningful activity to show the concern of the Party, the Government and the whole political system for the female soldiers.
At the warm meeting, Vice President of State Vo Thi Anh Xuan was on behalf of the leaders of the Party and State to honor, express her admiration and gratitude for the great sacrifices and contributions of heroic mothers, female Revolutionary prisoners during the war who contributed to beautifying the good qualities of heroic Vietnamese women.
The Vice President emphasized that the Party, State and people always respect and remember the great dedications and sacrifices of previous generations.
Along with the development of the country, the Party and State have promulgated many policies of preferential care and implemented the gratitude repayment movement for people with meritorious services nationwide.
With the efforts of the whole political system, the country has confirmed over 9.2 million martyrs, more than 39,000 Vietnamese heroic mothers, nearly 600,000 wounded soldiers, 185,000 disabled soldiers and 111,000 revolutionary activists and prisoners.
On behalf of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu extended his best wishes for health and deep gratitude to the female revolutionary soldiers who were imprisoned during the war against the US.
