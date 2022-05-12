HCMC exploiting innovation to process administrative procedures within one day

Citizens coming for administrative procedures in Hoc Mon District People’s Committee (Photo: SGGP)

In the morning of May 9, many people are at Go Vap District People’s Committee waiting for results of their registered administrative procedures. Simple procedures are processed on site. Citizens wholeheartedly welcome the action month, and hope that administrative procedures could be handled quickly even when the month has ended.

Office Head of Go Vap District People’s Committee Nguyen Huy Hoang shared that in this action month, his district processes within one day nine procedures of changing registered information of family business, re-issuing permit for family business, registering to temporarily stop or resume trading activities of family business before the notice period, registering to permanently stop trading activities of family business, and 5 other juridical procedures.

Besides adopting better attitude towards citizens, the district simplifies 30 administrative procedures, mostly in the fields of land use, construction, civil status, goods flow.

Thu Duc City is going to organizing dialogues, trade promotion, investment attraction events to boost business of residents and companies in the city.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC is launching a series of useful activities on administrative reform. On May 7, local units under the Youth Union of the People-Government-Party Bloc in agencies and districts of Tan Phu, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, as well as the one in the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, are offering one-day administrative procedure handling.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC hosted a forum with the topic of ‘HCMC Youth and the Administrative Reform in 2022’, aiming at improving the performance of young officials in serving citizens and businesses. Local units of this union hold a regular event called ‘Voluntary Saturday to Process Administrative Procedures for Citizens, Businesses’.

Similarly, Hoc Mon District is holding the ‘Week to Handle Administrative Procedures within a Day’ for those normally taking 3 days to finish. Office Chief of Hoc Mon District People’s Committee Le Thi Mong Nghe shared that to ensure the success of the week, the district has promoted the use of online public services for level-3 and level-4 procedures.

They are going to apply online payment and result return via public post. The district ensures the deadline of all administrative documents in the fields of family business permit registration, juridical and civil status matters.

Chairwoman of District 10 People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Huong shared that in this action month, the Home Affairs Division of the district will increase checking and handling of any state and civil officials annoying or harassing citizens and businesses. Excellent officials and units, on the other hand, will receive merit certificates and awards.

A large number of people coming for administrative procedures at one-stop booths in District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

In Saigon Hi-tech Park, the organization board also take part in the action month movement, delivering consultation and handling administrative procedures within their power for workers and companies sited in the park.



In general, state departments in HCMC will process 73 administrative procedures in one day, while districts and Thu Duc City have 10 one-day handling procedures. Typical procedures include: _Adjust investment projects not belonging to the case of adjustable investment direction, after investment permits have been issued _Change investment registration certificate _Update information in enterprise registration file (due to changes in administrative boundary in accordance with Resolution No.1111/NQ-UBTVQH14) _Re-issue or extend work permit for foreigners working in Vietnam _Issue badge for automobiles of transport business _Issue driver’s license for citizens owning an expired driver’s license right after they have passed the test _Re-issue health insurance card _Declare temporary residence for foreigners staying in HCMC via official websites _Issue license plates for the first time _Re-issue food safety certificate for food processing and trading businesses _Certify contracts and transactions related to movable estate, land use and house use right.

By staff writers – Translated by Vien Hong