HCMC expects to receive mechanism for active purchasing of medical products

Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Phan Van Mai speaks at the third session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA).

The proposal was conveyed by Head of the HCMC Delegation of NA Deputies, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai at the third session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) on May 25.



He reviewed recent positive socioeconomic changes after the Covid-19 pandemic has been basically under control in HCMC. The city has seen positive growth in the last four months thanks to the efforts, flexible policies and orientation of the municipal authorities.

The commercial services sector reached a positive growth of 0.6 percent in May. Although key industries have a slow recovery, the tourism sector has bounced back strongly.

The real estate market still shows signs of cooling due to the slow recovery and the tightening real estate credit that has restricted speculation and helped the market become more transparent.

The government and ministries need to issue instructions for purchasing of medical products, equipment and supplies to help localities actively buy drugs and health products in accordance with regulations to meet people’s needs.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh