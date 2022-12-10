HCMC- EU need cooperate more to pursue net zero emissions by 2050

Mr. Giorgio Aliberti made the statement at the meeting with Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, yesterday who received the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam led by Mr. Giorgio Aliberti .

The head of the Delegation of the European Union thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for the warm welcome to the delegation.

At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai said that over the past time, friendly cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and EU member countries has continued to be consolidated and developed, especially in the field of green transformation.

The southern largest city has conducted a post-pandemic economic development and recovery program with two phases. In 2022, the city focused on recovery, striving to regain the scale before the pandemic while it will accelerate development from 2023 to 2025.

Recently, Ho Chi Minh City cooperated with the World Bank in Vietnam to set up a joint working group to study the groups of areas including economic recovery policy after the pandemic, circular economy, budget revenue, and public administration, urban transport and digital transformation which are considered important areas for the city’s sustainable development in both the short and long term.





By Viet Le – Translated by Anh Quan