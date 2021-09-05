  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC establishes steering committee for economic recovery, Covid-19 prevention

The HCMC's government has established the steering committee for planning and building of Covid-19 prevention, control, and economic recovery.
Military officers provide food for local people in Tam Binh Ward, Thu Duc City.
The committee includes 17 members, including Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai who is head of the committee, deputy chairmen and chairwoman of the People’s Committee including Le Hoa Binh, Vo Van Hoan, Duong Anh Duc, Ngo Minh Chau and Phan Thi Thang.
The city has also set up advisory teams on economic recovery, Covid-19 prevention measures, social welfare activities and strengthening investment projects.

