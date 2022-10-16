  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC establishes steering committee for component project No.2 of Ring Road No.3

SGGP
The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, on the afternoon of October 16, decided to establish a steering committee to implement component project No.2 and the assisting team of the steering committee to carry out compensation, support, and resettlement of the Ring Road No.3, the section passing through HCMC.
HCMC establishes steering committee for component project No.2 of Ring Road No.3 ảnh 1 The map of the Ring Road No.3 HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
The steering committee for the implementation of component project No.2 is headed by Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee. The steering committee, which includes 23 members who are leaders of departments, agencies, and localities, directs the coordination between relevant departments, agencies, and localities in the compensation, support, and resettlement work of component project No.2 of Ring Road No.3, the section passing through HCMC.

HCMC establishes steering committee for component project No.2 of Ring Road No.3 ảnh 2 The steering committee for the implementation of component project No.2 is headed by Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee. (Photo: SGGP)
At the same time, it directly guides and solves recommendations and problems in the compensation, support, and resettlement work in accordance with its competence and legal regulations to ensure the progress of compensation, support, and resettlement work when carrying out the project.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi

