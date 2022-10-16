HCMC establishes steering committee for component project No.2 of Ring Road No.3

The map of the Ring Road No.3 HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The steering committee for the implementation of component project No.2 is headed by Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee. The steering committee, which includes 23 members who are leaders of departments, agencies, and localities, directs the coordination between relevant departments, agencies, and localities in the compensation, support, and resettlement work of component project No.2 of Ring Road No.3, the section passing through HCMC.



At the same time, it directly guides and solves recommendations and problems in the compensation, support, and resettlement work in accordance with its competence and legal regulations to ensure the progress of compensation, support, and resettlement work when carrying out the project.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi