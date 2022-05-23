HCMC establishes assessment board of HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project

Map of the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway

The assessment board consisting of 18 members who are representatives of the relevant departments will be responsible for preparing and completing reports of the project.



The board will evaluate the pre-feasibility study report on the construction project of the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway which will be built under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) format.

According to the construction project, the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway has a total length of over 50 kilometers with six lanes, starting from the Ring Road 3 in HCMC’s Cu Chi District, spanning over the Vam Co River and linking up to Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province’s Ben Cau District. The section running through HCMC is 23.7 kilometers.

The highway costs nearly VND15.9 trillion (US$690 million), including the cost of compensation of VND7, 433 billion (US$322.5 million). The new expressway is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the National Highway No 22 and contribute to the economic and social development of the city, Tay Ninh Province and neighboring countries as well as shorten the travel time of passenger and freight transport between the southeastern region and Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate.





By Ha Diu – Translated by Kim Khanh