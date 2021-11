HCMC ensures safe construction of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



The flower street will be opened for a week from the evening of January 29 to February 4, 2022.

The construction unit will have to strictly comply with the city’s Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations as well as ensure progress and safety during the works process.Over the past 18 years, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street has become a typical annual tourism attraction, cultural and entertainment event to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City.