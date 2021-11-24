HCMC ensures safe construction of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
The flower street will be opened for a week from the evening of January 29 to February 4, 2022.The construction unit will have to strictly comply with the city’s Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations as well as ensure progress and safety during the works process.
Over the past 18 years, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street has become a typical annual tourism attraction, cultural and entertainment event to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Ho Chi Minh City.
The flower street stretches on Nguyen Hue walking street, designed and decorated with radiant colorful flowers by engineers and experts.