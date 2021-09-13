HCMC ensures economic development, pandemic prevention: City Party Chief

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at a working session with Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)



The City’s Party Chief asked Can Gio to re-start big projects and implement resolutions issued by the district and municipal Party Committees.

In addition, the locality must prepare projects of domestic tours and social housing for the evacuation of residents who are living in substandard rental housing and slums in the city to the temporary shelters aiming at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and reducing the number of confirmed cases as well as protecting the people’s health.

Regarding to the tourism plan, he asked the district to carry out the “safe destination, safe place to travel” program. The Department of Trade and Industry will be responsible for providing services and creating opportunities to help Can Gio’s local people to sell their products, promote the economic development.



In order to implement those projects effectively, the district is required to improve its healthcare system and mobilize all western and eastern medical facilities, especially when the supporting medical forces left the district after being in the line of duty in fight against coronavirus for months, he noted.

Besides, the district must call for the public’s awareness and residents 'role in preventing the outbreak and shaping their perception in the new normal state.

As of now, Can Gio is one of the few districts having brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control in accordance with criteria on controlling the disease issued by the Ministry of Health and the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and selected as a pilot for the city’s new normal scenario after September 15.

He highly appreciated the district’s significant result since the implementation of the stricter citywide social distancing order.

According Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Gio District Le Minh Dung, besides some types of business that have been allowed to reopen, the district has proposed the municipal Government to approve the pilot plan on reopening the aquaculture activities and traditional markets from September 16- October 31; and the monitoring and controlling system of the “Covid Green Card”.



Regarding to the plan of tourism reopening, the district will provide only self-contained trips on closed roads and specific selected attractions and accomodations to prevent spread of the virus. All activities must meet certain criteria for Covid-19 regulations.

At present, around 54,590 people above 18 years of age had one shot of Covid-19 vaccine and 18,020 persons received two doses of vaccine. The district has not recoded new clusters or chains of transmission since September 5, he added.



Speaking at a meeting with the media on the sidelines of the conference, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that the municipal government has prepared strategies for the new normal situation to implement the dual goal, including ten strategies in fields of health, social security, science and technology, economy, national defense and security and the plan on mobilizing all the political system and forces.

It can not identify and separate all F0 cases (patients with Covid-19) from out of non-Covid-19 persons in a short time as well as continue prolong city-wide social distancing. The city must have safe reopening plans and strategies for social and businesses activities to ensure teh dual goals of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and socio-economic development.





