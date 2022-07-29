HCMC enhances cooperation with Indonesia, Italy

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, the city’s Party Chief hoped that the two sides will tighten bilateral relations in the fields of economy, politics and society, and have more activities strengthening mutual support and cooperation in the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, especially after the Indonesia-Vietnam Business Forum.



Ambassador Denny Abdi committed that he would continuously further contribute to enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries to a new height and bringing two-way trade to US$15 billion by 2028.

Additionally, the two nations will focus on promoting the sectors of education and historical and cultural research.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Consul General of Italy in HCMC, Enrico Padula

On the same day, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Consul General of Italy in HCMC, Enrico Padula.

The city’s Party Chief believed that Italian Consul General Enrico Padula would continue to promote cooperation in various fields, especially education and research, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership.

The Consul-General of Italy pledged to intensify cooperation with the governments of HCMC, provinces and cities to promote potential cooperative areas and strong points. In 2023, the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two nations will co-organize many activities promoting trade connections, and cooperative relations in the sectors of economy, culture, education and tourism.





By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh