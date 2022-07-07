HCMC encouraging residents to register for passport online

Citizens are scanning a code to register for a passport online. (Photo: SGGP)

Coming to the office of PA08 at 8:00am on July 6, Nguyen Thi Phuong from Tan Binh District discovered that waiting tickets have been delivered out. She was then instructed to carry out this level-4 service online via the National Public Service Portal. Owning a valid chip-based citizen ID card and a SIM card under her own name, it took her only 10 minutes to complete the necessary procedure and pay the fee online. Her result will be notified within 8 business days via an SMS to her phone number or an email to her address. Signing up for passport delivery at door, she now does not need to come to PA08 anymore.

Not owning a SIM card under his own name, Pham Thanh Quoc from District 12 cannot finish the procedure online. Seeing the convenience of this registration method, he immediately updated his personal information with the service carrier of his SIM and will revisit the National Public Service Portal via his smart phone to complete the passport registration soon.

Many other citizens, after being carefully instructed, were also able to finish their registration online without any waiting to apply in person. Possible problems arisen in this procedure are guided to solve so that the procedure can be done.

Head of HCMC PA08 Nguyen Thanh Tu informed that after from July 1, Vietnam issues ordinary passports under the new format. On average, his office receives 2,000 registration forms a day. With such a high demand, it is impossible for the staff in his office to handle in certain stages, leading to unavoidable crowds.

Therefore, many officials are assigned to deliver instructions for citizens to carry out this registration online or prepare necessary documents at hand before entering the office, which is now open from 7:00am to 6:00pm with no lunch break. There are 15 stations to directly receive registration profiles of applicants, and online registration via the National Public Service Portal or the Public Service Portal of the Ministry of Public Security is encouraged.

Also, to avoid unnecessary heavy workload, PA08 advises that those who are not in urgent need of a new passport can delay application. Those in need of a passport to travel abroad because the old one has expired and own a 12-digit number citizen ID card can finish this registration online. Particularly, patients that need immediate medical treatment or people to go on business trips can first apply online, and then bring necessary papers to PA08 for special consideration.

In order to register for a passport online, people with a chip-cased or 12-digit number citizen ID card follow these steps:

1. Visit the National Public Service Portal at https://dichvucong.gov.vn or the Pubic Service Portal of the Public Security Ministry at https://dichvucong.bocongan.gov.vn to begin the procedure.

2. Sign up for an account or sign in an existing account and declare required information as instructed.

3. Pay the fee online as instructed after the form is accepted by the Immigration Office.

4. Directly visit the Immigration Office to receive the new passport or have it delivered at door by the post.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam