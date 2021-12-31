HCMC encourages students to participate in AI application research

Outstanding students are honored at the event (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Mai made the statement at the yesterday award ceremony of the " Artificial Intelligence Challenge ( AI-Challenge) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2021" and the City Leaders Meeting with outstanding students majoring in IT - AI took place at the Youth Cultural House.

At the ceremony, Mr. Mai expected the National University of Ho Chi Minh City to research new levels and mechanisms in IT - AI training.

The Department of Education and Training was proposed for the pilot IT training program in general and AI in particular from high schools to quickly and intensively train this important human resource.

The Department of Information and Communications was assigned to gather all students' opinions related to mechanisms and policies to develop award-winning projects as well as participate in scientific projects and develop talents of the city.

At the event, the organizers awarded 21 prizes, of which the first prize belonged to the group of students Nguyen E Ro, Nguyen Ngoc Anh Khoa, Nguyen Truong Hai, Ha Duc Minh Thao of the 4RANGERS team from the University of Natural Sciences belonging to Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City.

The contest is a scientific competition to find solutions to new problems of interest to serve life. The theme of this year's contest is "Recognizing Vietnamese characters in outdoor photos and daily activities" launched in October 2021, with 330 teams comprising of more than 1,000 candidates in the country and some countries in Asian countries.

Additionally, 30 outstanding students in IT majors were honored at the event.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Dan Thuy