HCMC: eateries continuously allowed to operate until 10pm

The staff of Phuong Cac coffee shop clean tables before opening.



The decision that has not required eateries to close before 10 p.m. will take effect from now until December 31.



Accordingly, businesses are allowed to operate in districts with the Covid-19 alert levels 1 and 2, resume on-site dining at 50 percent of their normal customer capacity in areas at the Covid-19 alert level 3 and move to mobile ordering and takeaway in the areas under the level 4.

The municipal government has also delegated chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts to strengthen the inspection of food and beverage businesses serving alcoholic drinks and impose strict fines on violators.

The city has seen the reopening of 9,796 food and drink services in Thu Duc City and districts, and 3,732 others selling alcoholic drinks from November 16-30, according to the Department of Industry and Trade.

The experimental program allowing dining venues to operate until 10 pm daily has made outstanding contribution in stimulating consumption demand, production activities and trading; increasing State budget; creating jobs; and relieving the pressure on people, said the department.

However, many businesses have not ensured a safe distance of two meters between tables and registered for QR code yet. They have not got organizational business planning and publicized their maximum approved seating capacity. Some localities have not strictly carried out the inspection of food and beverage establishments’ activities.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh