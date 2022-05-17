HCMC eagerly welcoming action month to improve administrative procedures

State officials in District 12 are receiving and processing documents of citizens. (Photo: SGGP)



In District 12, a large number of citizens were waiting at one-stop booths of the People’s Committee of the district. Most came to certify copies of personal documents, sign up to change registered information of family business, and extract necessary information about their civil status. Le Thi Kim Hue, a citizen applying for approval to change registered information of her business, felt absolutely satisfied as the procedure was completed in just more than an hour.

Head of District 8 Home Affairs Division Nguyen Van Cuong informed that in this action month, many administrative procedures of his district have their processing time reduced from three to only one day: changing registered information of family business, re-issuing permit for family business, registering to temporarily stop or resume trading activities of family business before the noticed period, registering to permanently stop trading activities of family business, extracting necessary information about civil status, certifying document copies or signatures. At the end of May 16, 680 documents were successfully processed.

Chairwoman of Cu Chi District People’s Committee Pham Thi Thanh Hien shared that in this action month, her district processes 9 administrative procedures within a day, four of which have the processing time reduced from three to one day.

Many residents of Tan Phu District rushed to the People’s Committee office to complete needy administrative procedures after knowing about this action month. Nguyen Thi Nho Trang from Phu Tho Hoa Ward commented that state officials were extremely friendly and enthusiastic in helping citizens to finish the procedures. For instance, thanks to the careful instruction given by officials, such a complicated procedure as obtaining house completion certificate can be done easily.

In Tan Binh District, several citizens expressed their satisfaction as administrative procedures are done exceptionally quickly. 81-year-old Nguyen Thi Lam from Ward 12 felt completely at ease finishing necessary steps to authorize her daughter to receive her monthly allowance for the elderly.

Statistics from Hoc Mon District reveal that till the end of May 16, Hoc Mon District People’s Committee received 118 documents, 11 of which were completed. Others are on schedule.

In general, in this action month, 88 administrative procedures are planned to be received and handled within one day.

By staff writers – Translated by Huong Vuong