HCMC draws US$2.18 billion of FDI capital in first six months

The Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City, on June 28, informed that the city attracted US$2.18 billion in the first six months of 2022, including newly-registered capital, capital contribution, purchase of shares, acquisition of capital contribution of domestic enterprises, up 60.07 percent over the same period in 2021.
Among these, a total of 291 newly-granted foreign investment projects have a total registered capital of $223.75 million, an increase of 5.43 percent in the number of newly-granted projects but a decrease of 1.28 percent in value over the same period last year. There were 68 times that licensed projects from previous years adjusted their investment with additional capital of $1.37 billion, down 2.86 percent in the volume but up 205.19 percent in the value compared to the same period last year.

HCMC also approved 1,105 cases where foreign investors are allowed to contribute capital, buy shares or acquire contributed capital of domestic enterprises with registered capital equivalent to $583.11 million, an increase of 9.62 percent in the volume but a decrease of 15.12 percent in the value over the same period.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Da Nguyet

