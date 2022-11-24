HCMC diversifies communication methods in war against Covid-19 epidemic

At the conference in HCMC

Vice Chairman Duc shared the city’s experience in policy communication in the crisis situation caused by the Covid-19 epidemic at a nationwide online conference on policy communication chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, representatives of ministries, agencies, central news agencies, radio stations and leaders of provinces and cities this afternoon.

Specifically, the municipal People's Committee carefully practiced various communication strategies by using information from experts and a number of official and reputable channels, said Mr. Duc.

According to him, when HCMC was the country's biggest coronavirus hotspot last year, there was a lot of false information about the epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City; therefore, city leaders understood the significant role of media in general and policy communication in particular.

Subsequently, over the past time, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented relatively effective communication activities. Through the Ho Chi Minh City Press Center, the city provided precise information. City leaders made most of the printed newspapers, online newspapers, radio, television and social networking platforms for spreading information.

Ho Chi Minh City also distributed printed newspapers to isolated areas and provided correct information to city dwellers through community groups.

In particular, the Ho Chi Minh City government has made great efforts in approaching people to listen to their opinions. Moreover, city authorities had direct talks with metropolitan residents through the program ‘Dialogue with City leaders: People ask - government answer’. The program was broadcast live on Ho Chi Minh City Television Station and online on social networking platforms from August 2021, attracting a large number of audiences.

Vice Chairman Duc said that in order to provide official information to city dwellers during the peak period of Covid-19 epidemic prevention, Ho Chi Minh City held 39 press conferences within 43 days. Currently, city authorities still maintained a press conference 1-2 times a week to ensure that official information is fully transmitted to city inhabitants.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan