HCMC determinedly using Can Gio District as new driving force for development

Tourists are visiting Can Gio mangrove forest (Photo: SGGP)

Commenting on the most interesting content of Resolution No.12 above, Secretary Le Minh Dung mentioned the decision to turn Can Gio District into a high-quality eco-tourism resort of the region by 2030. This decision clearly shows the attention of the municipal leaders to Can Gio District and reflects the expectation to better exploit the sea-related potentials of the district, turning them into a strong driving force for the sustainable growth of HCMC. It also becomes a goal of the district’s managers to live up to the trust and expectation of the Party Committee, the city leaders, and local inhabitants.

Discussing the growth of Can Gio District so far, Secretary Dung said that this area does possess great potentials and is a critical gateway of HCMC to the East Sea, thanks to its 23-kilometer coastal route. Its invaluable mangrove forest is considered a world biosphere reserve and the lung of HCMC. It is also an important traffic hub between HCMC and its neighboring provinces of Long An, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Tien Giang, and Dong Nai.

For the last 10 years, the living standards of local residents in Can Gio District have been greatly improved. However, despite owning such huge potentials for marine economy, it still has neither marine urban area nor developed logistics services. It is merely considered a new rural district with limited traffic infrastructure.

When being asked about essential tasks and measures to be adopted in the upcoming time to address the above issues and fulfill the goals set in Resolution No.12, the Secretary shared that the district managers have already issued detailed action plans and programs. In particular, it will prioritize increasing the average income for its habitants, accelerate the progress of preparing and adjusting the real district planning in harmony with ‘Ideas for Can Gio District 1/5000 planning’. This final version will become the foundation for other detailed sub-zone planning documents with functional areas to meet the development and investment demands.

Can Gio District will also urgently complete its land use planning, develop suitable mechanisms and policies to attract capable human resources and investors. Meanwhile, it will cooperate with functional agencies in traffic infrastructure construction projects in order to create breakthroughs in its economic aspects. Inter-regional and inner-city traffic projects such as Can Gio Bridge, the intersection between Rung Sac Street and Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, Can Gio – Can Giuoc ferry route, Can Gio – Vung Tay ferry route will have special attention. Along the way, the district will upgrade the capacity of Binh Khanh Ferry Station to answer the needs of local people at weekends and on holidays.

Secretary of Can Gio District Party Committee Le Minh Dung

Finally, talking about the promotion of sea-related potentials of Can Gio District to transform it into a new driving force for the sustainable growth of HCMC, Secretary Dung said that the district has cooperated with the HCMC Tourism Department to launch certain eco-tourism models at Thieng Lieng Hamlet (in Thanh An Island Commune), where agricultural development goes along with tourist destinations (salt production areas, aquaculture areas).

It has worked with related functional agencies to renovate historical and cultural relics like Rung Sac revolutionary base, Giong Ca Vo archaeological site, the architectural and artistic monument of Thuy Tuong Can Thanh Tomb, Nghinh Ong festival.

Notably, Can Gio sea encroachment tourist urban area – a breakthrough project to attract investments in tourism as well as other economic aspects – has been approved by the Prime Minister and is waiting for its 1/5000 planning. The district is collaborating with investors to proceed with necessary procedures to accelerate current projects here.

More importantly, for Can Gio District to transform into a green, smart, and environmentally friendly urban area where high-quality eco-tourism is the key factor, the task of environment protection and waste treatment is critical. Therefore, the district must cooperate with related agencies to develop sensible drainage system planning, build a modern waste treatment area exclusively for its demands.

On December 29, 1978, at the 4th session, the 6th National Assembly issued a resolution approving the merging of Duyen Hai District (in Dong Nai Province at that time) into HCMC, which was a development milestone of Can Gio District. The second milestone came in September 2022, when Resolution No.12-NQ/TU of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee was released to introduce the growth direction for Can Gio District until 2030. The district has proposed that HCMC review all current boundaries of the protection forest and install corresponding poles for ease of management. The district will timely publicize its construction planning, land use planning, and socio-economic growth directions to its local residents.

By Ngo Binh, Van Minh – Translated by Huong Vuong