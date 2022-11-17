HCMC determined to promote cooperation activities with New Zealand

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai receives New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo: SGGP)



On November 16, the HCMC Chairman received New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believing that the Prime Minister's visit would make an important contribution to promoting the Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and New Zealand.

Mr. Phan Van Mai said that the current two-way trade turnover is about US$1.3 billion; however, according to him, the city’s contribution of just about 30 percent to two-way trade turnover is really inadequate as the two countries still have plenty of room to promote business cooperation, promote trade promotion activities, and promote investment, towards the goal of bringing two-way trade turnover to US$2 billion in 2024.



Subsequently, Mr. Phan Van Mai proposed coordination programs and found solutions to promote trade promotion activities between businesses of the two countries as well as between the city and New Zealand localities through the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam.

He expected that in addition to cooperation activities in tourism and education, climate change credit program, reduction of emissions in agriculture, and developing plant varieties with high yield and quality with localities and businesses in New Zealand, the two countries will share experiences in digital transformation in administrative agencies, promoting digital transformation in business households, small and medium enterprises, green growth, developing a community of innovative start-ups.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised that the New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam would be responsible for accompanying Ho Chi Minh City in trade promotion activities and connection, especially with young businesses of the two countries in the coming time. She emphasized the indispensable role of education and import-export for trade cooperation between Vietnam and New Zealand.



According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand Government has its own policy for activities related to climate change. Regarding traffic and social welfare issues, it is necessary to strengthen exchanges, cooperation and experience sharing between businesses and between New Zealand and Ho Chi Minh City. Furthermore, it is necessary to have an inclusive economic development dialogue, trade promotion or promote the development of artificial intelligence to bring the highest economic value to businesses and the two countries in the coming time.





In related news, Mr. Phan Van Mai received Mrs. Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon State (USA) to pay a courtesy visit on the occasion of her visit to the city on the afternoon of the same day.

At the meeting, Phan Van Mai wished to promote cooperation with the United States, including Oregon state in terms of investment and trade. Moreover, he expected to learn and cooperate with Oregon state on urban governance, solving problems of urban areas such as population, housing, public transport, and climate change adaptation. As for the semiconductor industry, TP wants US investors to be interested in this field and is ready to create a good environment for the development of the semiconductor industry.



The Governor of Oregon highly appreciated the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City over the past time and the city's role in the country. Ms. Kate Brown said that leaders of Oregon state wished to promote cooperative relations with Vietnam generally and the southern metropolis, particularly in economy, trade, education, and urban management.

She advocated the city’s plan to develop the semi-industrial industry saying that this is a good opportunity for cooperation between the two sides; thereby, it is necessary to promote this field soon. In addition, she announced the two sides also have great potential for cooperation in responding to climate change, developing green technology, and cooperating in agriculture and food.

Previously, Mr. Phan Van Mai received the delegation of three central provinces of Argentina, led by Mr. Gustavo Eduado Bordet, Governor of Entre Rios province, on the occasion of a working visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Phan Van Mai assessed this as a good opportunity to learn and strengthen the cooperation relationship between the parties. Ho Chi Minh City wants to work with Argentina's localities to establish a research working group to develop specific cooperation programs.

At the same time, he wished to promote exchange activities and cooperation between businesses in the city and businesses of the three central provinces of Argentina. Agreeing with the proposal of the Governor of Entre Rios province, he said that the city and the three central provinces of Argentina should soon sign a friendship cooperation agreement.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan