HCMC detects 30 shippers infected with coronavirus on September 2

The rapid test process for app-based deliverymen has contributed to help the city’s health sector track and detect more infections related to coronavirus in the community.
Districts and Thu Duc City have tried their best to accelerate the collection of SARS-CoV-2 testing from all residents at the green, orange, yellow and red areas by September 6 heading to review the overall situation in the whole city.
Speaking at the latest press conference on the anti-pandemic missions across the city, Deputy Head of the Municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai reported that HCMC recorded 226,681 coronavirus infections in the community and 448 imported cases by 6 p.m. at the beginning of September.
By September 1, HCMC has injected 6,225,960 doses of vaccines.
A press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control missions
The hospitals for Covid-19 patient treatment have received and performed healthcare for 41,040 patients, including 2,890 children under 16 years old, 2,749 infections with ventilators and 19 severe patients under ECMO treatment.On the first day of this month, the city health sector confirmed 3,369 discharged patients from hospitals and 217 deaths related to Covid-19.
