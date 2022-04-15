HCMC desires to receive people’s opinions on general planning project

Speaking at the discussion, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture Tran Thanh Nha stressed that this was a chance for the organizers to listen to the aspirations of experts, scientists, enterprises and the city's residents dedicated to the issues of the city.
After the talk show, the organizing board will summarize all the opinions to post on SGGP Newspaper’s website. Therefore, HCMC desired to receive more feedback from experts, scientists, people and businesses to make a basis for management agencies to implement, added Mr.Nha.
Deputy Editor–in–Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Pham Van Truong speaks at the talk show.
As for SGGP Newspaper, Deputy Editor–in–Chief Pham Van Truong said that the newspaper collaborated with the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture to launch a vote, namely “Ideas for Ho Chi Minh City General Planning” under the form of a forum to contribute to Ho Chi Minh City general planning ideas following the direction of the City People’s Committee. Its target is to collect opinions of people to form an adjustment project of the Ho Chi Minh City general construction plan by 2040 with a vision to 2060.