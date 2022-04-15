HCMC desires to receive people’s opinions on general planning project

Deputy Editor–in–Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Pham Van Truong speaks at the talk show.



Speaking at the discussion, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture Tran Thanh Nha stressed that this was a chance for the organizers to listen to the aspirations of experts, scientists, enterprises and the city's residents dedicated to the issues of the city.After the talk show, the organizing board will summarize all the opinions to post on SGGP Newspaper’s website. Therefore, HCMC desired to receive more feedback from experts, scientists, people and businesses to make a basis for management agencies to implement, added Mr.Nha.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong