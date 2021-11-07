HCMC desires to learn development experience of Frankfurt

Mayor of Frankfurt Peter Feldmann (L) presents a souvenir to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.



At the reception, chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure to welcome the delegation and highly appreciated the visit right after the Covid-19 pandemic situation in HCMC has basically been under control. The visit showed the concern and special sentiment of the delegation and Frankfurt’s mayor to the city.Regarding the investment sector, Mr. Mai informed that Germany has 203 investment projects in the city with a total capital of US$337 million, ranking 13th out of 116 countries and territories investing in the city. Mr. Mai stressed that the fruitful relationship between the two sides had been promoted by nearly 100,000 Vietnamese people who used to study and work in Germany, especially nearly 200,000 Vietnamese in Germany and the important role of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in HCMC.In the upcoming time, Chairman Mai hoped that Frankfurt would share with HCMC the experiences of building and developing a modern and green city, people-centered development, building a society serving residents, therefore the people would make important contributions to the development of the city.Besides, Ho Chi Minh City is planning the city's development by 2050 so that it is important to receive sharing and support from Frankfurt in terms of technique and experts.The city leader also desired that Frankfurt would promote cooperation in fields of education via more cooperation projects and exchange programs between universities and students along with expanding cooperation in the medical sector and financial hub development.The Mayor of Frankfurt confirmed that the city would be ready for supporting HCMC for the cooperation projects in the fields of education and training, health, trade and investment promotion and help HCMC investors in Frankfurt.The information technology, trade, environment, sports, transport, especially metro development in the city are fields that Frankfurt desired to strengthen the cooperation with HCMC.On the occasion, the Mayor of Frankfurt invited Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai to visit the city and Mr. Mai was happy to accept the invitation.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Huyen Huong