HCMC departments planning for new normal of living with Covid-19

At the supervision session (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting was attended by the municipal departments of Culture and Sports, Education and Training, Tourism, Industry and Trade, Taxation, Social Insurance, and the Ho Chi Minh City-based Vietnam Bank for Social Policies.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Department of Training and Education Nguyen Hoai Nam said that the sector is building safety guidelines for school reopening. Some 1,253 schools have been requisitioned as field hospitals and healthcare facilities. He proposed the city to allocate the repair cost for these educational facilities for students to return to schools in the upcoming time.

The Department has provided support for 881 employees having employment contract; 389 cases with employment contract temporarily suspended, employees under temporary unpaid suspension from work due to the pandemic ; and more than 7,500 laborers temporarily suspended from work of private education units.

There is a large number of academic teaching staff who cannot get financial aid because they do not have social insurance, he added.

Representatives of the departments speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Department Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy also suggested competent units to issue tax exemption policies to support about 2,500 businesses affected by Covid-19 and provide additional aid to those who are working in the art sector.

Meanwhile the Department of Trade and Industry has now disbursed nearly VND17 billion among the approval of the expenditure of VND26 billion to support sellers at traditional markets. Three wholesale markets and 220 traditional markets across the city have temporarily closed due to the pandemic, said Deputy Director of the department Le Huynh Minh Tu.

Deputy Director of the Department of Trade and Industry Le Huynh Minh Tu speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Taxation Department Thai Minh Giao said that HCMC has approved around 40,000 household businesses, accounted for 25 percent of the total family businesses that have been given tax support.

Speaking at the supervision session, NA deputy Truong Trong Nghia suggested departments clearly display their plans and strategies in the upcoming new normal state.

Regarding to the education and training sector, NA deputy Tran Hoang Ngan said that the industry should consider the proposal of bonus points from 0.5 – 2 marks for students who had effects of mental health in some examination rooms with F0 cases in the national high school graduation exam.

Deputy Head of the National Assembly delegation of HCMC Van Thi Bach Tuyet asks relevant sides to check and speed up the distribution of Covid-19 aid package for the remaining individuals and organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Head of the National Assembly delegation of HCMC Van Thi Bach Tuyet highly appreciated departments’ efforts in implementing bailout package supporting people and firms hit by Covid-19.

She asked the units to check and speed up the distribution of Covid-19 aid package for the remaining individuals and organizations.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh