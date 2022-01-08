HCMC Customs Department honors typical enterprises in 2021

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen grants Certificates of Merit to some individuals and collectives of the HCMC Customs Department. (Phooto: Viet Dung)



Attending the ceremony were Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai, General Director of General Department of Customs Nguyen Van Can, Director of HCMC Department of Customs Dinh Ngoc Thang, representatives of Consulate General, Consulates of countries and outstanding enterprises with great contributions for the city’s budget in 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang praised the efforts of enterprises for their contributions to the city budget, notably the HCMC Customs Department which has exceeded the set target granted by the Ministry of Finance and this would be a remarkable highlight amid the difficult economic situation in the country and in the world that would greatly contribute to the accomplishment of budget collection of the city in 2021.

Furtherly, the City Customs Department needs to closely coordinate with relevant units to fight smuggling and fraud trading, especially during the Tet holiday, strive to achieve and exceed the set target of 2022, consistently fight against the negative sides of the sector.





Pursuant to the report of the HCMC Customs Department , the state collected over VND118,473 billion (US$5.2 billion) from customs services, reaching 109.7 percent of the approved quotation equaling to VND108 trillion (nearly US$4.8 billion) in 2021, an increase of 11.6 percent over the same period of 2020.This year, the HCMC Customs Department will concentrate on enhancing the quality of human resources, pushing up IT application and development and creativity innovation. Besides, the agency will consult the Vietnam Customs to complete the major projects, give initiatives for the city to facilitate the trade, administrative reform, logistic development and implementation of free trade agreements.Ms. Thang required that the HCMC Customs Department needs to push up reform and modernization of customs procedures, strictly follow the Covid-19 prevention and control measures under the directions of the Government, the HCMC People’s Committee and relevant agencies, strengthen the dialogues with import and export enterprises to remove the obstacles and support them overcome difficulties in the post-pandemic.On this occasion, the HCMC People’s Committee granted the second and third class of Labor Medals and Certificates of Merit to some individuals and collectives of the HCMC Customs Department.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong