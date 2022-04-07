HCMC, Cuba to further strengthen multifaceted ties

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Consul General of the Republic of Cuba to Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada (Photo:SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The content was highlighted at a meeting between Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai and the newly-appointed Consul General of the Republic of Cuba to the city yesterday afternoon.





At the reception, chairman Phan Van Mai was very excited about good traditional relations and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba and he affirmed that HCMC is willing to further deepen the ties, especially cooperation in the health and education and human resources training.Besides, Ho Chi Minh City and the Cuban Consulate General need to coordinate further in cooperation activities for investment, trade and tourism.Related to cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy, chairman Mai affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is ready to host and support cultural exchange activities; and the senior leader proposed Ho Chi Minh City and the Cuban Consulate General launch annual youth exchange programs between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba to educate the young generation about the good traditional relationship.Newly-appointed Consul General of the Republic of Cuba to Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada thanked the city leader for extending special sentiment to her country, and she agreed on the cooperation proposals of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong