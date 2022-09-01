HCMC, Cuba push for further cooperation in multiple areas

Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (R) hosts a reception for Gerardo Peñalver Portal, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba (L) on August 31. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, has suggested the Cuban Party and State to further push for cooperation and delegation exchange with the Vietnamese city in areas of mutual interest, including youth exchange, healthcare, biology and education.

He made the statement while hosting a reception for Gerardo Peñalver Portal, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba on August 31.

Describing Portal’s visit as a practical move to beef up the long-standing relations between the two countries, Hieu said HCMC welcomes all high-level delegations from Cuba to step up ties between the two sides, particularly in economy.

He thanked the Party, State and people of Cuba for supporting Vietnam, including HCMC, in the Covid-19 fight and post-pandemic recovery though the Caribbean country has been enduring many hardships itself.

Portal, for his part, expressed his delight at progress in economic cooperation, especially trade and investment, between the two nations, saying enterprises from HCMC have invested in Cuba, contributing to its socio-economic development.

Highly valuing HCMC’s potential, he said Cuba wants to further boost partnership with the city in multiple fields, including trade, investment, medicine, healthcare, education, pharmaceutical production and cultural exchange.

Cuba has planned various high-level delegation visits to intensify ties with Vietnam in politics and economy, he said, noting that they are expected to develop the friendship between the two Parties, States and peoples more strongly.

Hieu took the occasion to hand over the Cuban official a cash donation worth US$250,000 from the city's Party, authorities and people, aiming to help Cuba address aftermath of the severe oil deport fire in Matanzas province.

Vietnamplus