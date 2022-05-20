HCMC, Cuba enjoying promising cooperation

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is discussing possible cooperation chances with Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Phan Van Mai and Ambassador Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen agreed to promote the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of diplomacy, youth exchange, cultural exchange, education. Particularly, HCMC each year will offer 30 to 50 scholarships for Cuban students to visit and learn in the city.

Chairman Mai suggested that the Ambassador stimulate the collaboration with HCMC in the fields of healthcare and Spanish teaching for the sake of cultural exchange. As to trading, HCMC is planning to hold several meetings this year to introduce potential cooperation areas between Cuba and the city.

Ambassador Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen also expressed his hope for stronger collaboration in the future. He stressed that Cuba is trying to strengthen this valuable relationship with HCMC.

At present, Cuba is adopting many policies that can offer precious investment opportunities. Therefore, the Ambassador hoped more businesses in HCMC take interest in this matter, especially during the upcoming international conference held this November in Cuba.

He promised to act as a bridge to strengthen comprehensive cooperation between Cuba and HCMC in the fields of education and healthcare.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Yen Nhi