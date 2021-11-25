Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session.

These works need not to be applied for two consecutive years as required by regulations because of their creativity, widespread application and immediate effect.



Speaking at a working session with the awards board on November 25, the city’s chairman approved 50 selected outstanding entries.

According to the city’s Reward and Emulation Board, this year’s competition received 195 submissions of seven categories.

The HCMC Creative Awards is one of the most prestigious prizes honoring Vietnamese individuals, organizations and businesses at home and abroad for outstanding research works, innovative solutions, products and services for the development of the city.

The award ceremony of the HCMC Creative Awards 2021 will be held in December.



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh