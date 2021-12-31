HCMC Creative Awards 2021 honors innovative, practical solutions

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) is delivering the awards to winners of HCMC Creative Awards 2021. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Creative Awards is a bi-annual contest, divided into seven categories of economic growth, national defense, state management, communications, culture and arts, science and technology, and innovative startup. It is used to promote the innovation among different fields in the community and organizations, state units, in hope of transforming HCMC into a smarter and more modern one.

Formally launched on September 30, 2020, the contest received 195 papers in seven categories. HCMC People’s Committee assigned related state agencies in charge of each field to work with SGGP Newspaper and the Standing Unit of the Awards Organization Board both to propagandize for papers in the contest and to collect feedback from the community about any candidates showing a sign of intellectual property violation.



After several selection rounds, the Judge Board was able to choose 50 winners (3 first prizes, 15 second prizes, and 32 third prizes), along with 8 creative prizes (1 first prize, 5 second prizes, and 2 third prizes) among 16 submitted in the field of Covid-19 prevention and control to appreciate the great sacrifice of the frontline forces and other units, state agencies in this harsh fight.



Representing the author team from the HCMC Department of Education and Training, Deputy Director of the Education Program and Information Center Nguyen Hong Tuan shared that the honored project of his organization, named ‘E-portal of the HCMC Education and Training Department – Breakthrough and Innovative Solution to Improve Communication Efficiency in the Field’, is now connecting over 2,000 local e-portals of all educational institutes citywide.



This project has helped parents and students easily seek educational content during the Covid-19 lockdown time as well as the current ‘new normal status’ in HCMC.

Vice Chairwoman of HCMC Photographers Association Nguyen Hong Nga expressed her happiness and pride when her organization’s art work ‘HCMC through 40 Years of Development’, displaying impressive achievements of the city transforming itself into a dynamic, modern, civilized and loving city, is chosen as one of the winners.

“This award shows that all our artistic efforts have been recognized by the public. We will continue to create high-quality shots to honor the beauty of our nation, the meaningful work of the Party and the Government,” share the Vice Chairwoman.

The research project ‘Producing and Testing the Effects of DR Capsule with Chamberbitter and Orthosiphon aristatus on Uric Acid Lowering’ is a present which Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Phuong Dung and her team want to give to HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy. The herbal product can aid in lowering the uric acid level while still ensuring environment protection via using short-term crops that can be grown all year round.

Proud of being one winner with the solution ‘Two-way Waterproofing for Basement Without the Need for Ditch Systems, Water Pumps, and Walls’, General Director of Tan Tin Thanh Co. Ltd. Do Thanh Tich commented that this award will be a driving force for his company to perfect the product for commercialization domestically and globally.



First prize winners of HCMC Creative Awards 2021 include



1. Be Group – ‘Make-in-Vietnam’ open ecosystem by Be Group Co. for taxi ordering. It has been downloaded over 10 million times on Google Play and App Store since its launching in December 2018. It now receives 350,000 taxi orders a day and has 270 stable business clients.

2. Research project ‘Building the Political and Spiritual Potential for the Defense Zone in HCMC’ by military figures in HCMC to improve the quality and performance of national defense and security training for different citizen groups, in hope of developing regular and elite armed forces for HCMC.

3. Vietnamese bamboo circus ‘A O Show’ by Lune Production to demonstrate daily activities of rural people in the Southern region of the country. The show has been performed more than 1,250 times to serve over 300,000 national and international spectators.



4. Solution ‘Network of Companion Doctors to Aid in Screening the Risk Level of and Providing Medical Advice for Covid-19 Patients being Treated at Home’ by the medical community in HCMC. This network uses modern technologies to assign available medical resources to needy people in Covid-19 infected areas. The network has been expanded to Hanoi, Binh Duong Province, Can Tho City, and Dong Thap Province.

By staff writers – Translated by Huong Vuong