HCMC creates favorable conditions to restore production, business activities

Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee

Nguyen Ho Hai



Regarding the key works in the last three months of 2021, Deputy Secretary of Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai required the district to implement the plan of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic recovery solutions.

The delegates spend a minute to commemorate people, frontline forces, medical workers who have sacrificed and died from Covid-19.



The above shares were released by Deputy Secretary of Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai at the 11th conference of the 12th Party Executive Committee of Nha Be District yesterday. At the conference, the delegates spent a minute to commemorate people, frontline forces, medical workers who have sacrificed and died from Covid-19.

The city leader also conveyed his gratefulness and praised the contributions of medical staff, frontline forces and people in the Covid-19 fight who together overcame the toughest times.As soon as Ho Chi Minh City has basically controlled the pandemic, medical equipment and supplies, doctors, medical workers and volunteers left the city for the Mekong Delta provinces and cities to fight against Covid-19.Particularly, HCMC sent PCR testing machines along with doctors of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases to Soc Trang and Ca Mau provinces because this is the responsibility of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Hai emphasized.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong