HCMC converts over 901 hectares of rice land





Among 43 projects that need land acquisition, 21 projects need to change the land use purpose for rice land. Of which, three projects need changing the land use purpose of rice land above 10 hectares, six projects need changing the land use purpose of rice land under 10 hectares, and one project needs changing the land use purpose of protection forest land under 20 hectares. Thirty-two projects need to adjust the area of land acquisition and the land use purpose of rice and forest land.Currently, 901.2 hectares of rice land of households and individuals want to convert the land use purpose. Specifically, Binh Tan District has 19.84 ha, Nha Be District 60.77 ha, Hoc Mon 395.80 ha, Can Gio 60.82 ha, Cu Chi 78.13 ha, Binh Chanh 128.36 ha, and Thu Duc City 142.19 ha.In related news, according to the Institute of Planning and Construction of HCMC, currently, the area of urban green spaces in the city does not meet the target set in the plan of the Prime Minister in Decision No.24/QD-TTg on approving the adjustment of the master construction plan for HCMC till 2025.Specifically, according to the Prime Minister's approval, the green space in the existing inner-city area will be 2.4 square meters per person and land for public works 2.9 square meters per person. The newly developed inner-city area will have green space of 7.1 square meters per person and land for public works of 4.6 square meters per person. In suburban districts, the urban area will have land for green space of 12 square meters per person and land for public works of 5 square meters per person.However, in reality, the zoning projects almost do not pay attention to the criteria for the above three areas, but only based on the general planning of the district, causing the general targets to be unable to be guaranteed. Especially, in newly developed inner-city areas, the criteria of green space and land for public works are not met. The green land is mostly insufficient, only reaching 5-6 square meters per person.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Gia Bao