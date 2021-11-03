HCMC continues to support severe patients, members of poor households

At the meeting with Phu Nhuan District (Photo: SGGP)

The support should cover those who had been listed by the local administration but they are currently not present in the locality because they are being kept in concentration isolation centers. Moreover, local administrations should give financial assistance to family members of poor households, near-poor households, welfare social beneficiaries.

According to the People's Committee of Phu Nhuan District, the district has supported more than 7,600 people with an amount of more than VND11.4 billion (US$ 500,075) in the first phase while the district has supported additional over 10,700 residents with an amount of more than VND16.2 billion in the second phase. In the third phase, around 120,200 inhabitants with really difficult circumstances have been approved to receive support. More than 115,000 people have received more than VND114.5 billion.

At the working session with the People's Committee of District 1, District 1 administrators reported that the district supported more than 9,700 people in the first phase, nearly 15,300 people in the second phase and nearly 93,000 dwellers in the third phase.

Speaking at two inspection sessions, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of District 1 and Phu Nhuan District in implementing policies to support people facing difficulties due to the prolonged Covid-19 epidemic.

Mr. Hoan speaks at meeting with Phu Nhuan District (Photo: SGGP) He said that the two districts have carried out the implementation of Covid-19 support packages transparently. As of 6 pm on November 2, Ho Chi Minh City has provided support for nearly 6 million people in very difficult circumstances reaching 80 percent of the total of more than 7.5 million people who have been proposed to receive financial assistance.

In which, District 5 has provided support for nearly 79,900 people while Thu Duc City has supported more than one million people, accounting for 97 percent.

Binh Tan and Binh Chanh districts have the lowest rate of support expenditure with nearly 51 percent and 41 percent respectively.

Mr. Hoan speaks at meeting with District 1 (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan