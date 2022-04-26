HCMC continues to remove metro construction barriers, restore road surface

A report of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper yesterday stated that there were nearly 300 workers, engineers, employees and dozens of machines, equipment promptly performing the final steps, including asphalt pavement, thermoplastic road line marking paint and so on.The employees have worked in two shifts to meet the set target. Of which, there are around 50 workers working from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m next day. In the areas of around 3,000 square meters, the road rollers, cranes are constantly operating to spread sand and level the ground. At the underground of terminals, the contractor is performing the architectural and electromechanical segments.
Director of MAUR Bui Xuan Cuong informed that a section of Le Loi Street from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street to Phan Boi Chau Street would remove the rest barriers in advance of July 10; and the rest section from Phan Boi Chau Street to Ben Thanh market should be removed before September 2. The work barriers will be promptly removed right after the contractor hand over the road surface usage.
The main investor proposed the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture to step-by-step perform the works of pavement embellishment with appropriate protective measures including warning signs and mobile barriers to ensure the safety for pedestrians.
The metro construction barrier in Le Loi Street from the end of 2016 serving for bidding package CP1a section of Ben Thanh Station subway has reached over 95 percent of the work volume.
Regarding Metro Line No.1 progress, the HCMC People’s Committee sent a report to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to adjust the completion time by end of April, 2023 due to disqualified work requirement and retarded site clearance.