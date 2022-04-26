HCMC continues to remove metro construction barriers, restore road surface

After nearly seven years of the construction barriers installation along Le Loi Street, District 1 serving for the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line project, the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) of Ho Chi Minh City has urgently removed the barriers and restored the road surface section from Le Loi – Pasteur intersection to the front of Le Loi – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia intersection, creating a clear and spacious space for people on the upcoming holidays of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of South Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2022) and the 136th anniversary of May Day (May 1).