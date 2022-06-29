HCMC continues to create favorable conditions for Swiss enterprises

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) granted the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Swiss Consul General Martin Urs Maier for active contributions during his working term.

At the receipt, Chairman Phan Van Mai congratulated Consul General Martin Urs Maier for a successful working term in the city and expressed his impression of the active role as well as contributions to connecting the enterprises' community and the people of Switzerland and Ho Chi Minh City that is considered a valuable experience for the city government administration.

Ho Chi Minh City Government will continue to create favorable conditions for Swiss businesses and the Swiss Consulate General in HCMC to have more achievements, added Mr. Mai.Chairman Phan Van Mai appreciated and expressed his gratitude for the assistance of the international community generally and Switzerland particularly, especially the role of Swiss Consul General Martin Urs Maier in the Covid-19 fight in the city Mr. Phan Van Mai wished Consul General Martin Urs Maier will continue to get successes in his new role and give more contributions to the friendship between Vietnam and Switzerland. In order to honor positive contributions to the relationship between Switzerland and Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman Phan Van Mai granted the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to the Swiss Consul General.

By Khanh Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong