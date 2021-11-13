  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC continues delaying seaport fee collection until April 2022

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport yesterday said that the city will continue to extend the due date of collecting fees for using seaports and sea border gates infrastructure works, public utility service projects in the city, until April 1, 2022, instead of October 1, 2021, to support enterprises affected by Covid-19 pandemic.
If the collection of seaport fees was implemented in six months from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the city would earn a total amount of VND1,482 billion (US$65 million).
In case the city does not collect fees in the period, the above-expected amount is considered to be financial support for production and import-export activities of businesses, aiming to ensure the dual-target strategy of the Covid-19 fight and socio-economic development.

Earlier, on December 9, 2020, the ninth tenure People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City approved the resolution on collecting fees for the use of seaports and sea border gates infrastructure works, public utility services from July 1, 2021. However, as the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak has hugely affected the socio-economic activities in the city, the Municipal People’s Council approved the Resolution of delaying seaport fee collection up to October 1, 2021.

