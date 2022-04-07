Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le Photo: SGGP)



Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le made the statement at the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council’s fifth session on the morning of April 7 emphasizing that the meeting contents meeting will serve as a premise to complete the implementation of development goals and tasks. socio-economic development in 2022 and the following years.

Addressing the opening session, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that the city's economy has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. The city has signs of economic recovery showing economic enterprises’ potential for growth.

The city’s growth is positive and its growth rate of the gross domestic product (GRDP) in the first quarter of 2022 is estimated to increase by 1.88 percent against the same period. Total state budget revenue is estimated at more than VND121,000 billion, achieving 31.3 percent of the estimate and increasing by 9.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Nevertheless, in addition to the positive aspects, the security situation and the world economy have many unpredictable developments. Rising oil prices and inflation risks lead to a number of several unfavorable factors affecting the recovery of socio-economic development in the southern metropolis and people's lives. Worse, the Covid-19 epidemic is still lingering in the city threatening dwellers’ safety.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) talks to meeting participants (Photo: SGGP) According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, over the past time, the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, have experienced unprecedented losses. Many bereaved families in the city experienced pain over losing loved relatives. Administrations must take care of vulnerable populations because social vulnerabilities like poverty or homelessness put people at an increased disadvantage to Covid-19 epidemic.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le emphasized that the contents considered, discussed and resolved at this meeting are very important issues that will pave the way for the completion of development goals and socio-economic development in 2022 and the following years.

Therefore, the city People's Council listened to meeting participants’ opinions for consideration and decision on a number of important and urgent issues. Specifically, the council passed a resolution on specific policies to take care of and support the elderly and orphans with really difficult circumstances in Ho Chi Minh City in order to timely support and ensure the elderly. Aged, orphaned children and those in really difficult circumstances who have not yet enjoyed social policies under Decree 20/2021/ND-CP.

The People's Council in the southern largest city will also discuss submissions relating to the economy, budget, urban, culture - society - national defense, and security. City authorities will give green light to the investment policy of the projects of bus routes with the station of the urban railway line No. 1 and consideration of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien route

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP) At the meeting, the delegates will also listen to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council’s project on improving the quality and effectiveness of supervision activities of the People's Council in terms of organizing urban government for the term 2021-2026.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le asked the delegates of the People's Council to uphold the sense of responsibility as well as to carefully study the necessity of issuing new policies and the practical basis of each resolution. She wanted regulations must ensure enforcement and enforceability.

In addition, the meeting considered and approved a Resolution on the implementation of the investment project to build the Ring Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, the city will convert the forest for the implementation of the project for the Ring road 3.

Above all, the city will take heed of traffic connection with satellite cities of the city and the Long Thanh International Airport with the aim to create breakthroughs in infrastructure in the Southern Key Economic Zone, promoting socioeconomic development.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Head of Propaganda Department of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue attended the meeting.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan